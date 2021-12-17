Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Research Coverage Started at Mizuho

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $223.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $211.36.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

NYSE SWK opened at $191.44 on Thursday. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12 month low of $167.65 and a 12 month high of $225.00. The stock has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $185.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.30. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 28.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 675,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,365,000 after buying an additional 7,194 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 6.0% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 77,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,458,000 after buying an additional 4,379 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter worth $1,116,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.7% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 13,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter worth $587,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.