State of Michigan Retirement System Has $2.97 Million Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNA opened at $216.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $165.56 and a one year high of $259.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.22. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.10%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.28 EPS. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is an increase from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.77%.

Snap-on declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America lowered Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.00.

In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $1,324,874.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total value of $482,432.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

