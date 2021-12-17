State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 1,300 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 82,075 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $3,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 16.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 153,981 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,403,000 after acquiring an additional 21,471 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 8.9% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,553 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

PHM stock opened at $53.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $39.92 and a one year high of $63.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.98. The company has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.42.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 9.27%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.30.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

