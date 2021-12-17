State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,289 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Cognex were worth $3,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Cognex by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Cognex by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,338 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Cognex by 155.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in Cognex by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 5,295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CGNX opened at $75.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.96 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.26. Cognex Co. has a 1 year low of $72.85 and a 1 year high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $284.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.32 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 29.08%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This is a positive change from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.76%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Cognex from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Cognex from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.17.

In related news, CFO Paul Todgham sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $248,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cognex

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

