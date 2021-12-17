State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 2,000 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $3,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 190.1% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 331,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,763,000 after purchasing an additional 217,300 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 39.2% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 96,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,740,000 after purchasing an additional 27,097 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 8.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 70,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 5,801 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 20.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after buying an additional 13,233 shares during the period. 79.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $555,672.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $62.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.17 and a 200-day moving average of $63.18. The company has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.49. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $33.77 and a one year high of $74.37.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 9.38%.

STLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.25.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.