State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 292 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $3,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 363.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

NYSE BRO opened at $67.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 0.71. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.72 and a 52 week high of $68.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.33.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $770.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.36 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

