State of Michigan Retirement System Trims Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Five Below were worth $2,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Five Below by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Five Below by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Five Below during the 2nd quarter valued at about $742,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Five Below by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Five Below during the 2nd quarter valued at about $825,000. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FIVE stock opened at $182.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $199.59 and a 200 day moving average of $196.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 39.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.31. Five Below, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.34 and a 52 week high of $237.86.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. Five Below had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $607.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on FIVE shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Five Below from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.72.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

