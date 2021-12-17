State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Nucor were worth $17,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 4.3% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 5,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 4.0% during the third quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 52,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 4.0% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 22.0% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 40,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 7,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NUE opened at $113.90 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $47.94 and a 1-year high of $128.81. The company has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). Nucor had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 22.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.69%.

Nucor declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NUE. Argus boosted their price objective on Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Nucor in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Nucor in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.17.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

