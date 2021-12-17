State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of Constellation Brands worth $20,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STZ. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 26.8% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 5.7% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 16.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 47,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

STZ has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. MKM Partners reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $226.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.25.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $241.61 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.35 and a 52 week high of $244.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.09, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.40). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 24.67%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

