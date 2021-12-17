State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $17.65 Million Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of Verisk Analytics worth $17,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,863,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,199,134,000 after buying an additional 25,029 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,019,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $526,184,000 after buying an additional 60,250 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 12.9% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,959,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,123,000 after buying an additional 338,778 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 18.2% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,524,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $441,012,000 after buying an additional 389,246 shares during the period. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.5% in the second quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,964,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,233,000 after buying an additional 48,060 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $229.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.55, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.76. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.79 and a 52-week high of $231.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $218.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 23.78%. The firm had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In related news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total value of $97,363.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 66,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.89, for a total value of $14,090,685.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 336,428 shares of company stock worth $73,735,528. 2.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VRSK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.00.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

