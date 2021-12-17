State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $18.14 Million Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 3.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 144,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,545 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $18,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WCN. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Waste Connections by 239.4% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Waste Connections by 65.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Waste Connections by 236.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Waste Connections by 30.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WCN shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.88.

In other news, SVP Jason Craft sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total transaction of $172,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP James Little sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.76, for a total value of $344,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WCN stock opened at $132.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.00. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $97.02 and a one year high of $138.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.46 billion, a PE ratio of 59.31, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 41.26%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

