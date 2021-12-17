State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $21.77 Million Holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 8.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 477,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 42,300 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $21,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 278.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. 56.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $45.14 on Friday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $39.93 and a 12 month high of $53.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.88 and its 200-day moving average is $48.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 36.31%. The firm had revenue of $639.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $1.038 per share. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

MMP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.53.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

