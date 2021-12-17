Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) Short Interest Up 76.6% in November

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a growth of 76.6% from the November 15th total of 6,400 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 14,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

In related news, President Jack L. Howard acquired 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.09 per share, for a total transaction of $593,440.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Jack L. Howard bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $175,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Partners alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPLP. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Steel Partners by 3.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in Steel Partners by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 92,971 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 7,971 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Steel Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,387,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after buying an additional 12,073 shares in the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SPLP traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.83. 242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,471. Steel Partners has a one year low of $8.76 and a one year high of $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.94. The company has a market cap of $820.83 million, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.82.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The firm had revenue of $392.11 million during the quarter.

Steel Partners Company Profile

Steel Partners Holdings LP operates as a holding company, which engages in owning and operating businesses and has significant interests in various industries, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, banking, and youth sports. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Corporate and Other.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.