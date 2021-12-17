Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Steelcase had a return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $738.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:SCS traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.51. 908,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,046. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.25 and a beta of 1.35. Steelcase has a 12-month low of $10.96 and a 12-month high of $16.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. Steelcase’s payout ratio is currently 1,160.23%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Steelcase by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,608,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,309,000 after acquiring an additional 346,540 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Steelcase by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,195,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,153,000 after acquiring an additional 63,964 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Steelcase by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 214,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 109,637 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

