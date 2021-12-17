Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $39.55

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$39.55 and last traded at C$39.58, with a volume of 44927 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$40.10.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC cut their price target on Stella-Jones from C$54.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities raised Stella-Jones from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$57.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Acumen Capital cut their price target on Stella-Jones to C$52.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$53.12.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.16. The firm has a market cap of C$2.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$41.93 and its 200 day moving average is C$43.52.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$679.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$671.40 million. Analysts anticipate that Stella-Jones Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.93%.

Stella-Jones Company Profile (TSE:SJ)

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

