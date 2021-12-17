Stephens Inc. AR Boosts Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,172 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $4,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 108.0% during the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 4,833 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 24.4% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 9,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 628.4% during the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 61,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 53,407 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 50.5% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 69,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 23,448 shares during the period.

Shares of FTSM opened at $59.82 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.79 and a 12-month high of $60.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.92.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.014 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th.

