Stephens Inc. AR Cuts Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 3.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $3,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AutoNation by 89.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AN opened at $116.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.36. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.92 and a 1 year high of $133.48. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.37.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $5.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.92. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 41.00%. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. AutoNation’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 17.49 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director David B. Edelson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total transaction of $321,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 58,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total transaction of $7,205,437.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,305,886 shares of company stock valued at $162,595,844 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on AN. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.29.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

