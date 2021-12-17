Stephens Inc. AR Grows Stock Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 0.07% of Commerce Bancshares worth $5,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 141.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Tobam increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 264.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 130.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 65.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Paula S. Petersen sold 1,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total value of $89,034.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John K. Handy sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $154,785.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CBSH. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $62.86 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $67.97.

Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $68.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.71. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.91. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.48 and a 12-month high of $79.10.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $351.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.87 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 38.97% and a return on equity of 15.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 23.71%.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

