Stephens Inc. AR Has $4.23 Million Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $4,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 11,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 8,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 21,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 69,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $54.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.33 and its 200-day moving average is $52.07. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $43.44 and a 1 year high of $55.17.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.