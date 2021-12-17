Stephens Inc. AR Has $4.83 Million Stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,522 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned approximately 0.18% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $4,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the second quarter valued at about $86,000.

Shares of PCY opened at $26.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.47 and its 200-day moving average is $27.14. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.55 and a fifty-two week high of $28.86.

Featured Story: News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.