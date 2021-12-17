Stephens Inc. AR Sells 3,216 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 3.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,216 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in BCE were worth $5,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of BCE by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 25,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in BCE by 4.4% during the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 159,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,964,000 after purchasing an additional 6,678 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BCE by 2.0% in the third quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 29,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BCE in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BCE by 7.0% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 43,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,156,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCE opened at $50.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.67. The company has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.17 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. BCE had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.7047 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.88%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$60.00 target price on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. CIBC increased their target price on BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins increased their target price on BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.41.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

