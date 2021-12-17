stETH (STETH) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $93,146.00

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. One stETH coin can now be purchased for $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. stETH has a market capitalization of $5.39 million and $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, stETH has traded 27.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get stETH alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.57 or 0.00053282 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,701.24 or 0.08024951 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.13 or 0.00078337 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,169.54 or 1.00103838 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00050151 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002689 BTC.

stETH Coin Profile

stETH was first traded on December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance . stETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi . The official website for stETH is lido.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase stETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for stETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for stETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.