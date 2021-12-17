Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL) Receives GBX 378 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 378 ($5.00).

A number of analysts have weighed in on KETL shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($5.02) price target on shares of Strix Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($5.02) price target on shares of Strix Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.08) price target on shares of Strix Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.76) price target on shares of Strix Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Strix Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of LON:KETL opened at GBX 279.50 ($3.69) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 303.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 323.38. Strix Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 213 ($2.81) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 390 ($5.15). The stock has a market capitalization of £577.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of GBX 2.75 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Strix Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.68%.

In other news, insider Mark Adrian Kirkland purchased 8,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 287 ($3.79) per share, for a total transaction of £24,997.70 ($33,035.15). Also, insider Mark Victor Edward Bartlett sold 1,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 325 ($4.29), for a total value of £3,575,000 ($4,724,461.48).

Strix Group Company Profile

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls, and other components and devices worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices.

