Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) Trading Down 4.1%

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SDIG)’s share price traded down 4.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.69 and last traded at $14.41. 11,358 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 589,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.03.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point initiated coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($6.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($5.89). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stronghold Digital Mining Inc will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining company. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is based in NEW YORK.

