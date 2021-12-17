Strs Ohio Cuts Stock Position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $397,000. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,937,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KFY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

KFY stock opened at $74.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.51. Korn Ferry has a 12 month low of $40.94 and a 12 month high of $84.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $639.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.67 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total transaction of $757,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

