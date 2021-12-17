Strs Ohio Has $1.62 Million Position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Adient were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADNT. FMR LLC grew its position in Adient by 43.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,835,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,976,000 after buying an additional 3,595,916 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in Adient during the second quarter worth about $54,184,336,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Adient by 1,443.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 674,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,483,000 after buying an additional 630,730 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Adient during the second quarter worth about $18,797,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Adient by 8.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,429,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,003,000 after buying an additional 256,688 shares in the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ADNT opened at $43.68 on Friday. Adient plc has a 1 year low of $30.47 and a 1 year high of $53.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.83 and a 200-day moving average of $42.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 3.02.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.41. Adient had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Adient plc will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 7,800 shares of Adient stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $366,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded Adient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adient from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet raised Adient from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Adient from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include Complete Seats, Commercial vehicle seats, Structures & Mechanisms, Foam, Fabrics and Trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded on December 17, 2015 and is headquartered Dublin, Ireland.

