Strs Ohio Has $1.78 Million Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,496 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 28.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 214.3% in the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 65,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 44,406 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 112,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 2.5% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 21,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

Shares of STWD stock opened at $23.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.44 and a 200-day moving average of $25.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.25 and a 12-month high of $27.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.61.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $302.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 120.75%.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.