Strs Ohio Purchases 2,866 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Strs Ohio raised its position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,667 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Foot Locker by 192.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,402 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $9,235,000 after purchasing an additional 100,318 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 273.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the second quarter valued at about $484,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the second quarter valued at about $2,982,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the second quarter valued at about $1,440,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

FL opened at $42.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.70 and a 200 day moving average of $53.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.65. Foot Locker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.97 and a fifty-two week high of $66.71.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is currently 13.78%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Foot Locker from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Foot Locker from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Foot Locker in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Foot Locker from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.70.

In other Foot Locker news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total transaction of $541,035.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Foot Locker Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

