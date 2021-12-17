Strs Ohio Sells 3,080 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,080 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LBRDA. Freshford Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 14.0% in the second quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 500,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,229,000 after purchasing an additional 61,555 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Liberty Broadband during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,068,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 10.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 588,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,974,000 after acquiring an additional 55,749 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 7.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 688,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,837,000 after acquiring an additional 47,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,718,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,967,000 after acquiring an additional 42,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $150.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $138.04 and a 52-week high of $188.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.72 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $161.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.84.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 78.43% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $250.22 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on LBRDA shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.80.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

