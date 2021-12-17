Strs Ohio Sells 811 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 811 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,778,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $598,463,000 after buying an additional 58,827 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,695,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,844,000 after buying an additional 50,236 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 11.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,308,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,115,000 after buying an additional 347,966 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,676.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,221,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,833,000 after buying an additional 1,152,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 12.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,217,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,521,000 after buying an additional 137,599 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP opened at $95.79 on Friday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $61.95 and a one year high of $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.28.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $341.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.81 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 35.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.13%.

PNFP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist upped their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.67.

In related news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 8,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.10, for a total transaction of $820,830.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.80, for a total value of $978,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,146 shares of company stock worth $8,160,046 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

