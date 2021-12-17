Strs Ohio Sells 946,916 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 62,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 946,916 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Equitable were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Equitable by 9,941.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,104,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073,138 shares during the period. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Equitable in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,399,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Equitable by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,595,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,271 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Equitable by 132.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,921,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,002 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Equitable in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,431,000. Institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Equitable from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Equitable in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 15,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $509,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 1,300 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total value of $42,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,144 shares of company stock worth $1,646,988. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:EQH opened at $32.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.66. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.56 and a twelve month high of $36.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.40.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is 6.81%.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

