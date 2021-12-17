Strs Ohio Trims Stock Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,962 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,352,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,077,000 after buying an additional 1,966,944 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,361,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,874,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,896,000 after purchasing an additional 361,296 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,252,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,660,000 after purchasing an additional 544,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 3,827.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,243,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.62% of the company’s stock.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

In other news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 6,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

AGNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler cut AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays cut AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

AGNC stock opened at $15.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $18.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.92 and its 200 day moving average is $16.35.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $279.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.63 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 126.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dec 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.14%.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

See Also: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.