Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Shares Gap Up to $5.45

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.45, but opened at $6.01. Studio City International shares last traded at $5.88, with a volume of 2,220 shares changing hands.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Studio City International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

The firm has a market cap of $651.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of -0.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.29 and a 200-day moving average of $9.19.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Studio City International stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,158,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,902,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 3.76% of Studio City International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 21.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Studio City International (NYSE:MSC)

Studio City International Holdings Ltd. engages in the hospitality business and provision of gaming related services in Macau. It offers hotel, gaming dining, retail, entertainment facilities. The company was founded on August 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

