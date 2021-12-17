Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 941,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 260,455 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $31,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 209.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 7,653 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 48,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 11,590 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 49,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 5,408 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 24,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $31.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.28. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $25.23 and a one year high of $38.92.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

