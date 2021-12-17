Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $26.53 Million Holdings in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 275,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,833 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.21% of Lightspeed POS worth $26,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Lightspeed POS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lightspeed POS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Lightspeed POS by 341.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lightspeed POS stock opened at $39.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.88 and a beta of 4.27. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.04 and a 12-month high of $130.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.70.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $133.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.17 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 49.63% and a negative return on equity of 3.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 192.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LSPD. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $93.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $137.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.60.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

