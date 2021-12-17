Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 24,837 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 365,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,837 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $33,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of FMC by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FMC by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of FMC by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 22,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of FMC by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FMC opened at $104.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.86. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $87.27 and a 52 week high of $123.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.71.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. FMC had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 26.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total transaction of $106,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FMC shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of FMC from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.43.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

