Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 318,289 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 19.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,355,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 318,289 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $36,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFC. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 53.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,154,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,379 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 238.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,008,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,223,000 after purchasing an additional 710,126 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,568,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,389,000 after acquiring an additional 665,514 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,489,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,693,000 after buying an additional 642,547 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,425,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,881,000 after buying an additional 611,575 shares during the period. 98.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OFC opened at $27.35 on Friday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $24.64 and a 12-month high of $30.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.49 and a 200 day moving average of $28.14.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.32). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 21.74%. The firm had revenue of $174.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 85.27%.

OFC has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

