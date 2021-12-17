Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 33,482 Shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,216,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,482 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.26% of Shaw Communications worth $35,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 5.9% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 49,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Samson Rock Capital LLP boosted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 45.8% during the third quarter. Samson Rock Capital LLP now owns 310,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,012,000 after purchasing an additional 97,400 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 0.7% during the third quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 11.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 70.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 373,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,838,000 after purchasing an additional 154,801 shares in the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SJR opened at $29.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Shaw Communications Inc. has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $30.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.12.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.23. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 18.03%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Shaw Communications’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0801 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 60.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SJR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.42.

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

