Sumokoin Hits Market Capitalization of $2.85 Million (SUMO)

Sumokoin (CURRENCY:SUMO) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 17th. Over the last week, Sumokoin has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Sumokoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0709 or 0.00000152 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sumokoin has a total market capitalization of $2.85 million and approximately $69,680.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sumokoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.50 or 0.00391404 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000425 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Sumokoin

Sumokoin (SUMO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 46,936,871 coins and its circulating supply is 40,236,871 coins. Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sumokoin is www.sumokoin.org . The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Sumokoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sumokoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sumokoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sumokoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sumokoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.