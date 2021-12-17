Suncoast Equity Management Buys 6,545 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Suncoast Equity Management increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 116.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,545 shares during the quarter. AmerisourceBergen comprises about 0.2% of Suncoast Equity Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 85,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,839,000 after acquiring an additional 6,258 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the third quarter worth $2,448,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 571.4% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 55,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,304,000 after purchasing an additional 46,861 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 9.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S&T Bank PA lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 2.0% during the second quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 71,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.90, for a total transaction of $2,957,903.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 17,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.66, for a total value of $2,122,994.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,131 shares of company stock worth $22,672,607 over the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.11.

Shares of ABC stock traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $125.89. 6,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,541. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.48. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $94.89 and a 12-month high of $129.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.22.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $58.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.05 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 2,040.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.90%.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.