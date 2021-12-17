Suncoast Equity Management Grows Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Suncoast Equity Management increased its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 16.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in Pool were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 311.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 5,308 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the 2nd quarter worth about $761,000. 91.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pool news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 9,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.09, for a total transaction of $5,214,341.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.26, for a total transaction of $11,445,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,088 shares of company stock valued at $29,394,064. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on POOL. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pool in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $516.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL traded down $3.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $547.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,482. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $305.47 and a 52 week high of $582.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $527.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $486.65.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. Pool had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 76.16%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 15.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

