SVB Leerink Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD)

SVB Leerink reissued their buy rating on shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$84.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $114.93.

GILD opened at $72.31 on Tuesday. Gilead Sciences has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $73.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $90.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.03.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.46%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 138.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 125.0% during the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

