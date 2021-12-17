Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to Neutral

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

SVNLY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from SEK 103 to SEK 110 in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 121 to SEK 118 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 99 to SEK 103 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 115 to SEK 118 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research downgraded Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.17.

OTCMKTS:SVNLY opened at $5.14 on Wednesday. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a one year low of $4.79 and a one year high of $13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.95.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden, United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Norway, The Netherlands, Capital Markets, and Others. The Capital Markets segment refers to the investment bank, including securities trading, and investment advisory services.

