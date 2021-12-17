Symrise (FRA:SY1) PT Set at €115.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Symrise (FRA:SY1) has been assigned a €115.00 ($129.21) target price by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 12.35% from the company’s current price.

SY1 has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($140.45) price objective on Symrise in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Nord/LB set a €122.00 ($137.08) price target on Symrise in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €132.50 ($148.88) price objective on Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €138.00 ($155.06) price objective on Symrise in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €100.00 ($112.36) price objective on Symrise in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €122.23 ($137.34).

Get Symrise alerts:

SY1 opened at €131.20 ($147.42) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €122.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of €120.01. Symrise has a 12 month low of €56.96 ($64.00) and a 12 month high of €73.48 ($82.56).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.