Syscoin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $20.54 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. Syscoin has a market cap of $504.69 million and $20.54 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for about $0.81 or 0.00001685 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Syscoin has traded 40.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $149.92 or 0.00313477 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00007587 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000527 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Syscoin

Syscoin (SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 626,277,014 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Buying and Selling Syscoin

