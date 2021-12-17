Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNI) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decline of 69.8% from the November 15th total of 26,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 51,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWNI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Tailwind International Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Tailwind International Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $967,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tailwind International Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Berkley W R Corp increased its stake in Tailwind International Acquisition by 101.8% in the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 198,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tailwind International Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $243,000. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TWNI traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $9.71. 581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,275. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.75. Tailwind International Acquisition has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.15.

Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

