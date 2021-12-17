Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Given New C$5.25 Price Target at ATB Capital

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its price target raised by ATB Capital from C$4.75 to C$5.25 in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. ATB Capital currently has a na rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TVE. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy to C$5.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James reiterated a strong-buy rating and issued a C$5.75 price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy to C$5.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$4.65.

TVE opened at C$3.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1 year low of C$1.24 and a 1 year high of C$3.95. The firm has a market cap of C$1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$211.53 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

