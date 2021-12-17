Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Buys 190 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,663 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in Teleflex by 175.5% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 20,972 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,426,000 after acquiring an additional 13,359 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Teleflex during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,125,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Teleflex by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,688 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Teleflex during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,014,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Teleflex by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,639 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $318.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $338.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $373.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $289.00 and a fifty-two week high of $449.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $700.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.25 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 17.78%. Teleflex’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is 14.86%.

TFX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $396.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Teleflex from $478.00 to $431.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Teleflex from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teleflex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $428.00.

In related news, Director Andrew A. Krakauer bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $307.23 per share, for a total transaction of $307,230.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

