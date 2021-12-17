Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Buys New Shares in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 30,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the second quarter worth about $68,000.

Shares of NYSE BAMR opened at $59.74 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. has a 1-year low of $47.98 and a 1-year high of $85.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

