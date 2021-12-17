Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $47.78

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $47.78 and last traded at $49.84, with a volume of 13104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.28.

TARO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.40 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.66.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.36). Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $131.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 223.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 6,241 shares during the last quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 545,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter valued at about $382,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. 12.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

